EASTON — A ceremony was held this spring to induct a record number of new members into the Easton High School chapter of the National Technical Honor Society. NTHS recognizes achievement in the career and technical education pathways offered at Talbot County Public Schools.
CTE is a curriculum aimed at guiding, educating and preparing students for today’s workforce or for collegiate study in a career field. Easton High CTE includes programs such as culinary arts, interactive media production, biomedical science, engineering, carpentry and computer science.
During the ceremony, inductees recited a pledge to uphold the standards of conduct and achievement of NTHS and to continue to strive for excellence.
The new members for 2023 are as follows: Sofia Antonelli, Kahlil Batson, Katie Blann, Erin Boyle, Iven Chen, Torian Copper, Emily Dahlen, Evan Ensminger, Grace Foster, Madeline Frankos, Cassidy Gavin, Maddison Gay, Kaleigh Hammond, Nathan Han, Brooke Howard, Jazaiah Jackson, Ayden Jimenez, Zainab Khalid, John Kilbourne, Aubrey Lavezzo, Samantha Mason, Emma McCracken, Gavin McGlinchey, Finley McGuckin, Corinne Mead, Shelby Moore, Makayla Moore, Ty’Mira Pinkett, Ana Ramirez-Ceballos, Autumn Redman, Olivia Robinson, Reagan Saia, Elainy Sanchez Rivera, Andrew Schmidt, Banchi Short, Kamryn Thorpe, Cecelia Tolson, Nancy Trejo-Herrera, Imani Turner, Alma Velasquez-Morales, Brian Warner, Sean Wazniak, Hannah Webster, Kylie Weems and Catherine Zheng.
Tracy Detrich, PLTW biomedical science teacher, and Nick Werner, PLTW-engineering and business marketing teacher, serve as advisors for the club. The 2022-2023 chapter officers are President Annah Mooney and Vice President Catheryne Christoper.
“The National Technical Honor Society strives to recognize and empower students who are pursuing career and technical education programs,” said Robin Werner, curriculum supervisor for CTE. “TCPS is proud to have an active National Technical Honor Society at EHS, representing 15 diverse career paths. We are excited to welcome a large group of newly inducted students who have demonstrated success, leadership and commitment to their chosen program.”
