National Honor Society

On April 13, 2023, 28 new members were inducted into the Easton High School Chapter of the National Honor Society.

 TCPS

EASTON — The Easton High School J. Willard Davis Chapter of the National Honor Society held an induction of 28 new members on April 13. This was the second NHS induction for the chapter during the current school year. Katherine Curry, Easton High social studies teacher, was the guest speaker.

