Memorial Hospital Auxiliary

Auxiliary Officers: Liz Hannegan, president, Bob Coleman, 1st vice president, Terry Stephan, 2nd vice president, Mary Mahoney, recording secretary, Janet Granger, corresponding secretary, Gervois Wooters, treasurer.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton recently elected the following new officers for the 2022-2024 term: Liz Hannegan, president; Robert Coleman, 1st vice president; Terry Stephan, 2nd vice president; Janet Granger, corresponding secretary; Mary Mahoney, recording secretary and Gervois Wooters, treasurer.

