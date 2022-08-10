EASTON — The Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital at Easton recently elected the following new officers for the 2022-2024 term: Liz Hannegan, president; Robert Coleman, 1st vice president; Terry Stephan, 2nd vice president; Janet Granger, corresponding secretary; Mary Mahoney, recording secretary and Gervois Wooters, treasurer.
“I am pleased to be working with Auxiliary members again,” said Hannegan, who also served as president of the active volunteer group from 2018-2020. “We have an outstanding board and membership. Our top priority is to continue to support our hospital, both financially and through volunteerism.”
The Auxiliary has been a major supporter of University of Maryland Shore Regional Health for over 75 years, donating approximately $150,000 annually in recent years. Recently, the Auxiliary donated $10,000 to the Birthing Center to replace baby blankets with Halo Sleep Sacks, a safer, more comfortable alternative for infants; $6,000 to SRH’s Cancer Survivor Day and $12,000 to Chesapeake College for health care scholarships.
“The Auxiliary is a vital part of our hospital,” said Ken Kozel, President and CEO. “We are so grateful for their generous financial support, as well as the thousands of volunteer hours donated each year.”
The Auxiliary operates The Bazaar at 121 Federal Street (a consignment shop) and Maggie’s Gift Shop at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton, and also hosts other fundraising events throughout the year to benefit health care programs and services.
Volunteers provide patient care at the Cancer Center at UM SRH, Escort Services at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton, and Hypertension Screening at the UM SRH Diagnostic and Imaging Center at Easton. Volunteers also staff the popular Cuddler program, which connects volunteer “cuddlers” with special-needs infants in need of hospitalization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.