The Easton Middle School chapter of the National Junior Honor Society recently held a ceremony to induct new members for the 2022-2023 school year.

EASTON — The Easton Middle School Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society held a ceremony to induct new members for the 2022-2023 school year. NJHS recognizes outstanding middle school students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, service, leadership, character and citizenship. The National Association of Secondary School Principals officially established NJHS in 1929, eight years after it founded National Honor Society for high school students.

