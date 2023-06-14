EASTON — The Easton Middle School Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society held a ceremony to induct new members for the 2022-2023 school year. NJHS recognizes outstanding middle school students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, service, leadership, character and citizenship. The National Association of Secondary School Principals officially established NJHS in 1929, eight years after it founded National Honor Society for high school students.
Students who qualify must submit an application and essay, and are selected based on the five criteria. Chapter membership not only recognizes students for their accomplishments, but challenges them to develop further through active involvement in school activities and community service.
The officers of the Easton Middle School chapter of NJHS for 2022-2023 are Sterling Washington, president; Jordan Wilson-Colbert, vice president; Abigail Jobeck, secretary; Miles Chaney, treasurer; Heaven Murray, historian. Social studies teacher Lindsay Matthews serves as advisor for the club.
“We are delighted to honor these 65 scholars for their dedication and hard work in the areas of scholarship, leadership, service, citizenship, and character,” Matthews said. “We look to them to set the example of what it means to be an EMS Panther and are excited for what they will do for our community as members of our chapter.”
The 2022-2023 inductees are as follows:
8th Grade
Ryder Cario, Gisell Diaz-Chavero, Emmett Ellis, Carter Fronk, Zachary Hatch, Mae Jennings, Ryan LaCorte, Kayleigh Nancarrow, Rileigh Neely, Alexa Salguero, Naomi Sanchez-Sandoval, Leah Smith, Touryn Smith, Carolyn Turner and Diego Zacarias-Verdugo.
