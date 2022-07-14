Easton Middle School students win Stock Market Game

Erik Young, left, and Ty’Air Groce, right, earned first place in the Central Division of Maryland for the Stock Market Game, sponsored by the Maryland Council on Education. Their advisor is Ed Keeler, social studies teacher, center.
EASTON — Each spring, the Maryland Council on Economic Education honors student winners and their teachers who successfully participate in financial literacy programs that they sponsor. These programs include the Stock Market Game, InvestWrite, the Personal Finance Challenge, Econ Challenge and the Economics and Personal Finance Poster Contest.
Erik Young and Ty’Air Groce from Easton Middle School, with Ed Keeler, social studies teacher, as their advisor, earned first place in the Central Division of Maryland for the Stock Market Game.
The Stock Market Game is an online simulation of the global capital markets that engages students in grades 4-12 in the world of economics, investing and personal finance. The game is designed to help prepare students for financially independent futures.
“I am very proud of these students for their perseverance, and for applying what they learned in order to win this competition,” said Keeler. “I congratulate them on their well-deserved success, and look forward to seeing what the future holds for them!”
