PHOTOS COURTESY OF TALBOT COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
In the Fall 2022 Stock Market Game, Easton Middle School 8th graders Ryder Cario, Ryan LaCorte and Oliver Lloyd are the first place finishers in the Central Division of Maryland. They are joined by advisor Ed Keeler.
PHOTO COURTESY OF TALBOT COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Advisor Ed Keeler is with Ryder Cario, Axel Spalin, Oliver Lloyd and Ryan LaCorte, who are the first place statewide winners at the Spring 2023 Stock Market Game sponsored by the Maryland Council on Economic Education.
PHOTO COURTESY OF TALBOT COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Ed Keeler, social studies teacher and advisor, includes the Stock Market Game as part of the 8th grade curriculum. Evan Pryor, Alexander Knopp and Rudi Mendez Vicente are the first place winners in the Central Region for Spring 2023.
EASTON — Each spring, the Maryland Council on Economic Education honors student winners and their teachers who successfully participate in the financial literacy programs they sponsor. These programs include the Stock Market Game, InvestWrite, Personal Finance Challenge, Econ Challenge, and the Economics and Personal Finance Poster Contest.
In the Fall 2022 Stock Market Game, Easton Middle School 8th graders Ryder Cario, Ryan LaCorte and Oliver Lloyd earned first place in the Central Division of Maryland, and Oliver Lemus and Axel Spalin won first place statewide.
Alexander Knopp, Evan Pryor and Rudi Mendez Vicente, also in the 8th grade, won first place for the Central Region, and the team of Ryder Cario, Ryan LaCorte, Oliver Lloyd and Axel Spalin won first place statewide for spring 2023. Spalin was the first Easton Middle student ever to win statewide in both the fall and spring.
Easton Middle social studies teacher Ed Keeler incorporates the Stock Market Game into the 8th grade curriculum and serves as the advisor. The awards were presented at a ceremony held at Towson University in May.
The Stock Market Game is an online simulation of the global capital markets that engages students in grades 4-12 in the world of economics, investing and personal finance. The game is designed to help prepare students for financially independent futures.
“I am very proud of these students for successfully applying what they learned in class in order to win this competition,” said Keeler. “I congratulate them on their well-deserved success, and look forward to seeing what the future holds for them!”
