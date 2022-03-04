EASTON — Each year the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Area Manager ranks the NJROTC and the Navy National Defense Cadet Corps units in the area (58) based on their actions over a 12 month period. The Easton NJROTC unit earned the “Unit Achievement” award based on “demonstrated exceptional performance” during the 2020-2021 school year (April 1, 2020 to March 30, 2021).
During a time when it was very difficult to have cadets participate in their normal extracurricular activities such as athletics, drill and orienteering competitions due to pandemic restrictions, the unit still successfully produced a “Virtual Veterans Program” and online bingo competitions. They also sponsored the Vietnam Push-Up Challenge open to all NJROTC units, in addition to hosting ongoing bi-monthly Kahoot Brain Brawl competitions. The academic team placed well in virtual competitions, and Color Guards were provided for local events whenever possible.
NJROTC is a Talbot County Public Schools Career and Technical Education Pathway. It is designed to teach high school students the value of citizenship, leadership, service to the community, personal responsibility, and a sense of accomplishment, while instilling in them self-esteem, teamwork, and self-discipline. The curriculum focus is reflected in the mission to motivate young people to be better citizens. Satisfactory completion of the program at the secondary level gives students the life and career skills to significantly contribute to success in careers in government, private industry entrepreneurship and non-profit organizations. It can also lead to advanced placement credit in the Senior ROTC program at an accredited college or university, or advanced rank in the armed forces.
In recognition of their achievement, all cadets in good standing received the Unit Achievement ribbon, and the entire unit received a pennant to display on their marching “Guidon” pole.
“I congratulate these students on this outstanding accomplishment, which represents their commitment to their unit and to the NJROTC program as a whole,” said Robin Werner, Career and Technical Education supervisor.
