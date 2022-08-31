EASTON — The Easton Volunteer Fire Department’s 30th annual Golf Classic is coming up Sept. 10.
Ed Forte, Golf Classic chairperson, said this fundraiser is an annual tradition.
“This year is our 30th year doing a Golf Classic. This is my second year being the chairperson for it. It is our biggest fundraiser that we do for the fire department throughout the year. It is always sold out and well attended by local business people and local other firemen and also police officers,” Forte said.
It will take place at a local golf course in Easton beginning at 8 am.
“It will be at the Hog Neck Golf Course right off Route 50 in Easton. It’s a public course. It’s a fantastic course. We’ve been playing there for the 30 years that the fire department has had their golf outing. That’s why we sell out every year, because the golfers like to come back to play there,” Forte said.
The Easton Volunteer Fire Department is greatly in need of donations.
“Right now we are sold out for the outing, but we also offer sponsorships in monetary numbers of $2,500 down to $150 dollars,” Forte said.
The donations go to a good cause and greatly help operations at the fire department.
“Last year we raised a little over $30,000 and that money goes into our operating fund. Our operating funds pay for training, equipment and other things we need to keep our fire department running,” Forte said.
For more information and to help with a donation, call the Easton Volunteer Fire Department at 410-822-4848.
