Echo Hill Citation

Attending the presentation ceremony, from left, Director of Teaching and Learning for Kent County Public Schools Gina Jachimowicz, Assistant Director Petey Rice, Kent County Delegate Jay Jacobs, Executive Director Peter Rice and Managing Director Betsy McCown, are surrounded by Kent County students.

 Courtesy of Kate Livie/EHOS

WORTON — Echo Hill Outdoor School recently received a citation from the Governor of Maryland in recognition of 50 years of nature-based education. Awarded as “a well-deserved tribute … to commemorate 50 years of outdoor exploration for students of Maryland schools,” the citation acknowledges the “positive and lasting contributions the Echo Hill Outdoor School has made to our state.”

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.