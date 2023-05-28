Attending the presentation ceremony, from left, Director of Teaching and Learning for Kent County Public Schools Gina Jachimowicz, Assistant Director Petey Rice, Kent County Delegate Jay Jacobs, Executive Director Peter Rice and Managing Director Betsy McCown, are surrounded by Kent County students.
WORTON — Echo Hill Outdoor School recently received a citation from the Governor of Maryland in recognition of 50 years of nature-based education. Awarded as “a well-deserved tribute … to commemorate 50 years of outdoor exploration for students of Maryland schools,” the citation acknowledges the “positive and lasting contributions the Echo Hill Outdoor School has made to our state.”
The Maryland Senate and the General Assembly supported the Governor in his commendation, issuing a resolution and an additional citation to “offer (our) sincerest congratulations … for 50 years of providing nature-based education and outdoor wonder for generations of students.”
Maryland State Delegate Jay Jacobs joined Echo Hill leadership and staff for an awards ceremony at the Outdoor School. Surrounded by teachers and students from Kent County Public Schools, the event underscored Echo Hill Outdoor School’s 50th anniversary celebration.
For Jacobs, born and raised in Kent County, the moment was especially memorable. “I am really happy to present this citation,” Jacobs said. “Being from Kent County, I think about the generations of people that have been impacted, and the students that have learned about the Bay and the environment here at Echo Hill Outdoor School. It’s impressive to think that the children and grandchildren of the first students to attend Echo Hill are here today, learning in these environmental programs. They’ve touched the lives of a lot of people over the last 50 years.”
“Echo Hill Outdoor School is deeply honored to be recognized by the Governor, the Senate and the General Assembly,” said Peter Rice, the school’s executive director and founder. “We’ve been so proud to serve the students and teachers of Maryland over the last 50 years. Environmental experiences introduce children to the magic of the outdoors, and allow them to explore, grow, and have fun. We look forward to continuing our mission with Maryland’s students for the next 50 years to come.”
Echo Hill Outdoor School was established in 1972. Today, more than 6,000 students and teachers from over100 schools annually visit EHOS for residential outdoor education programs, adventure and day programs from March through mid-December.
