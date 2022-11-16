EASTON — The Talbot County Public Schools Education Foundation has announced the 2022 “Mission Possible – Celebrating TCPS Alumni and Supporting Teachers,” to be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at the Oxford Community Center. Eleanor “Tot” O’Mara, Easton High Class of 1967, and James Redman, TCPS Fine Arts supervisor, will serve as mistress and master of ceremonies. The purpose of the event is to recognize distinguished alumni, celebrate Talbot County public education, and raise funds, awareness and support for the Education Foundation.

