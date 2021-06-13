CAROLINE COUNTY

Monday, June 14

Grilled chicken salad, peanut butter and jelly, Lunchable, carrot sticks, assorted fruit and skim milk.

Tuesday, June 15

Hot dog, peanut butter and jelly, Lunchable, french fries, assorted fruit and skim milk.

All grades 1-day meal bags: cheesy pull-apart bread, assorted fruit, vegetable juice

Wednesday, June 16

Schools closed

Thursday, June 17

Beef tacos, peanut butter and jelly, Lunchable, salsa, refried beans, assorted fruit and skim milk.

Dorchester County Schools menu not available

KENT COUNTY

Monday, June 14

Chicken nuggets with roll, or submarine sandwich, carrot sticks with dip, fresh fruit and milk.

Tuesday, June 15

Hot dog or peanut butter and jelly with cheese stick, salsa and chips, fresh fruit, milk

Queen Anne’s County Schools menu not available

TALBOT COUNTY

Monday, June 14

Chicken Alfredo, broccoli, fruit, milk

Tuesday, June 15

Pizza, carrots, fruit, low fat milk

Wednesday, June 16

CLOSED

Thursday, June 17

French Toast sticks with sausage, tater tots, fruit, low fat milk

Friday, June 18

Mini corn dogs, baked beans, fruit, low fat milk

