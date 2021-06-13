CAROLINE COUNTY
Monday, June 14
Grilled chicken salad, peanut butter and jelly, Lunchable, carrot sticks, assorted fruit and skim milk.
Tuesday, June 15
Hot dog, peanut butter and jelly, Lunchable, french fries, assorted fruit and skim milk.
All grades 1-day meal bags: cheesy pull-apart bread, assorted fruit, vegetable juice
Wednesday, June 16
Schools closed
Thursday, June 17
Beef tacos, peanut butter and jelly, Lunchable, salsa, refried beans, assorted fruit and skim milk.
KENT COUNTY
Monday, June 14
Chicken nuggets with roll, or submarine sandwich, carrot sticks with dip, fresh fruit and milk.
Tuesday, June 15
Hot dog or peanut butter and jelly with cheese stick, salsa and chips, fresh fruit, milk
TALBOT COUNTY
Monday, June 14
Chicken Alfredo, broccoli, fruit, milk
Tuesday, June 15
Pizza, carrots, fruit, low fat milk
Wednesday, June 16
CLOSED
Thursday, June 17
French Toast sticks with sausage, tater tots, fruit, low fat milk
Friday, June 18
Mini corn dogs, baked beans, fruit, low fat milk
