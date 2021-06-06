CAROLINE COUNTY

Monday, June 7

French bread pizza, peanut butter and jelly, Lunchable, Caesar salad, assorted fruit and skim milk.

Tuesday, June 8

Chicken fillet sandwich, peanut butter and jelly, Lunchable, curly fries, assorted fruit and skim milk.

All grades 1-day meal bags: IW pizza, assorted fruit, vegetable juice

Wednesday, June 9

Schools closed

Thursday, June 10

Spaghetti and meatballs with garlic bread, peanut butter and jelly, Lunchable, cucumber sticks, assorted fruit and skim milk.

Friday, June 11

Chicken nuggets with pretzel rod, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, Lunchable, green beans, assorted fruit, skim milk

All grades 1-day meal bags: Cheesy pull-apart bread, assorted fruit, vegetable juice

Dorchester County Schools menu not available

KENT COUNTY

Monday, June 7

Chicken tenders with roll, or submarine sandwich, carrot sticks with dip, fresh fruit and milk.

Tuesday, June 8

Cheeseburger or peanut buttr and jelly with cheese stick, salsa chips, fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, June 9

Pizza or submarine sandwich, carrot sticks, fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, June 10

Chicken patty or peanut butter and jelly with cheese stick, lettuce & pickle cup, fresh fruit, milk

Friday, June 11

Hot dog or submarine sandwich, celery sticks with dip, fresh fruit, milk

Breakfast and lunch are free for all students.

Curbside meals pick-up from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Bayside Elementary, Grasonville Elementary, Queen Anne’s County High School, Church Hill Elementary and Sudlersville Middle School. Meal bag contains five days of breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner.

Queen Anne’s County Schools menu not available

TALBOT COUNTY

Monday, June 7

Dutch Waffles with sausage, tater tots, fruit, milk

Tuesday, June 8

Lasagna, broccoli, fruit, low fat milk

Wednesday, June 9

CLOSED

Thursday, June 10

Chicken nuggets, carrots, fruit, low fat milk

Friday, June 11

Hot dogs, baked beans, fruit, low fat milk

