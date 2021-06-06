CAROLINE COUNTY
Menus may vary among elementary schools. For more information, call CCPS Food Services at 410-479-3261 or visit www.carolineschools.org/student-life/food-services. Menus are subject to change.
Monday, June 7
French bread pizza, peanut butter and jelly, Lunchable, Caesar salad, assorted fruit and skim milk.
Tuesday, June 8
Chicken fillet sandwich, peanut butter and jelly, Lunchable, curly fries, assorted fruit and skim milk.
All grades 1-day meal bags: IW pizza, assorted fruit, vegetable juice
Wednesday, June 9
Schools closed
Thursday, June 10
Spaghetti and meatballs with garlic bread, peanut butter and jelly, Lunchable, cucumber sticks, assorted fruit and skim milk.
Friday, June 11
Chicken nuggets with pretzel rod, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, Lunchable, green beans, assorted fruit, skim milk
All grades 1-day meal bags: Cheesy pull-apart bread, assorted fruit, vegetable juice
Dorchester County Schools menu not available
For more information and menus, visit www.dcps.k12.md.us/ and scroll down to “Food Service.”
KENT COUNTY
For more information, visit www.kent.k12.md.us/FoodService1.aspx
Monday, June 7
Chicken tenders with roll, or submarine sandwich, carrot sticks with dip, fresh fruit and milk.
Tuesday, June 8
Cheeseburger or peanut buttr and jelly with cheese stick, salsa chips, fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, June 9
Pizza or submarine sandwich, carrot sticks, fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, June 10
Chicken patty or peanut butter and jelly with cheese stick, lettuce & pickle cup, fresh fruit, milk
Friday, June 11
Hot dog or submarine sandwich, celery sticks with dip, fresh fruit, milk
Breakfast and lunch are free for all students.
Curbside meals pick-up from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Bayside Elementary, Grasonville Elementary, Queen Anne’s County High School, Church Hill Elementary and Sudlersville Middle School. Meal bag contains five days of breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner.
For more information and the link for the menus app: www.qacps.org/domain/32.
Queen Anne’s County Schools menu not available
TALBOT COUNTY
For more information, visit www.tcps.k12.md.us/.
Monday, June 7
Dutch Waffles with sausage, tater tots, fruit, milk
Tuesday, June 8
Lasagna, broccoli, fruit, low fat milk
Wednesday, June 9
CLOSED
Thursday, June 10
Chicken nuggets, carrots, fruit, low fat milk
Friday, June 11
Hot dogs, baked beans, fruit, low fat milk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.