STEVENSVILLE — Multiple lodges from around the state of Maryland recently sent representative teams to compete at the Kent Island Elks Lodge 2576 in Stevensville in the Spring Elks State Horseshoe Tournament.
Lodges from Kent Island, Deale, Chestertown, Laurel, and Frederick, sent teams. Each team was made up of two people — 26 teams, or 52 people, male and female, entered the tournament in a double loss elimination format.
Starting at 9:30 a.m., the entire tournament came to an end at 4:30 p.m., when the top two teams, a team from Deale, made up of mom and daughter duo Donna Keefer and Carey Rhoderick, and a team from Frederick, Gary Pants-Blank and Amanda Harman, having made it through all the competitions, battled it out for the championship. Deale went into the championship match undefeated. Frederick had lost only one previous match.
To win the championship, the Deale team only had to win two of the first games in the match. Frederick had a tougher way to win, first having to defeat Deale for the first time of the day, dropping them into the “losers category”, and then win two more games, best of three series, to win the championship. Frederick did exactly that, sweeping the first two games, setting up a tie breaker, winner take all championship.
Frederick continued to roll, winning the final game by a score of 21 — 5. The Frederick team, representing Lodge 684, was on fire, throwing lots of ringers throughout the final four games.
Kent Island entered nine teams in the tournament. The top finishing team from Kent Island, Tony Gay and Jim Riddle, finished fourth overall, before being eliminated by the Deale team that made the finals.
The fall Elks state championship tournament is scheduled to be hosted at the Deale Elks lodge in late September, early October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.