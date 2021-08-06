CAMBRIDGE — The City of Cambridge was one of several recipients of the Keep Maryland Beautiful grant, receiving $3,000 in funding that will be used at the Empowerment Center for a revived landscape design. This grant was generously provided by Keep Maryland Beautiful, Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland Environmental Trust, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and Forever Maryland Foundation.
Richard Potter, the center’s new executive director, said, “We are very excited to be presented with the Keep Maryland Beautiful Grant. This opportunity will allow us to transform the outside appearance of the Empowerment Center, thus creating a more welcoming friendly environment for all.”
The beautification project will also help highlight the Pine Street neighborhood revitalization and community efforts and be a meaningful opportunity for environmental education and citizen stewardship.
EC staff, students and parents, Council Commissioner Jameson Harrington, Mayor Andrew Bradshaw and other council commissioners, city staff and any interested residents and friends are welcome to help prep the site, which includes removing weeds, planting native plants, and re-mulching around the shrubs at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, or 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Empowerment Center, 615B Pine Street, Cambridge.
