Empty Bowls announces community dinner fundraiser

EASTON — Talbot County Empty Bowls has announced Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, as the date for the in-person community dinner to raise funds for local food pantries. Participants in the Empty Bowls fundraiser are provided with a meal of soup donated by local chefs in bowls created by members of the community. Proceeds are used to help address food insecurity in our community.
“We are thrilled to have a confirmed date for the event,” said Amy Jacobs, co-chair of Empty Bowls. “Mark your calendars and plan to join your neighbors and friends for this very special event.”
Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 9, 2023. Tickets for previous events sold out, which the organization said demonstrates the commitment of Talbot County residents to help others in the community. Interested individuals can sign up for the Empty Bowls newsletter by emailing talbotcountyemptybowls@gmail.com and will receive a reminder to purchase tickets prior to Jan. 9.
Community support is the key to a successful event. Local businesses will provide supplies and many services, including bread, butter, paper products, and printing. Individuals and groups are encouraged to participate by making bowls to donate to the event. More details on creating and donating bowls will be available soon.
Planning for the dinner to be held at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Easton is underway, but volunteers are also working to raise awareness for those experiencing food insecurity by hosting a table at the Easton Farmers Market on select weekends throughout the year. Market goers will also be able to enter a raffle for gift cards from a selection of our sponsoring local restaurants Out of the Fire, Piazza, Theo’s, Ava’s, Doc’s, Pope’s Tavern, Latitude, Hambleton Inn and Hammy’s.
The global non-profit organization Empty Bowls has raised millions of dollars for hunger-related causes across the United States and in countries around the world. Talbot County Empty Bowls is an independent, volunteer, grassroots organization working through the Mid-Shore Community Foundation with the twin mission of eliminating hunger insecurity one bowl at a time and raising awareness in the community of this serious and fundamental issue for Talbot County. Since its 2008 inception, Talbot County Empty Bowls has distributed over $235,000 to Talbot County food organizations. Each of the organizations serves people in need year-round regardless of race or religion.
For more information or to find out how to get involved, visit Talbot County Empty Bowls Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TalbotCountyEmptyBowls. Donations are being accepted through the Mid-Shore Community Foundation (www.mscf.org).
