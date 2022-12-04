Empty Bowls announces community dinner fundraiser

Suzanne Coleman takes donations at Easton Farmer’s Market.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Talbot County Empty Bowls has announced Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, as the date for the in-person community dinner to raise funds for local food pantries. Participants in the Empty Bowls fundraiser are provided with a meal of soup donated by local chefs in bowls created by members of the community. Proceeds are used to help address food insecurity in our community.

