RiverArts Clay Studio Manager Chris Neiman, left, and Marilee Schumann, a master potter who planned the inaugural Kent County Empty Bowls event, prepare to welcome donations to the Kent County Food Pantry at the June 11 event at the Chestertown Farmers Market.
PHOTO BY MEGHAN EFLAND
RiverArts Clay Studio Manager Chris Neiman, left, and volunteers Jennifer Joseph and Marianne Sade staff the booth for the Empty Bowls event June 11 at the Chestertown Farmers Market.
CHESTERTOWN — More than 300 bowls were crafted by local potters and donated to RiverArts Clay Studio for its 11th annual Empty Bowls event, held at the Chestertown Farmers Market on Saturday, June 11.
Those who made a $20 donation to the Kent County Food Pantry got much more than their choice of a beautiful handmade empty bowl. They also filled up on the good feeling you get from helping neighbors in need.
This year, $5,500 in donations and sponsorships was collected.
Empty Bowls is a charitable event designed to give artists and art students a way to make a personal difference in the world. In a “normal” year, a wholesome community dinner of soup and bread is served in the diner’s bowl of choice, which is then taken home as a reminder that whenever they empty their bowl there are still millions of people in the world who have gone without food that day.
“The COVID pandemic canceled what would have been our 10th annual dinner in 2020,” said RiverArts Clay Studio Manager Chris Neiman
“But with demand rising at the Kent County Food Pantry, in 2021 we reimagined it as an open air tent event at the Farmers Market,” he added.
That plan was so well received that RiverArts brought it back this year.
“RiverArts Clay Studio is proud to be part of the worldwide effort to fill those empty bowls,” said Neiman. “Area potters have put their hands in clay for the last 12 years to make bowls for an event that directly benefits the Kent County Food Pantry and our local community members.”
Marilee Schumann, a master potter and longtime teacher at the Clay Studio, planned the inaugural Empty Bowls supper and has donated hundreds of her signature bowls over the years.
When asked for a comment, she said, “It’s simple. Nobody should go hungry!”
RiverArts thanks its local sponsors for their generosity: Ash & Ember, The Bookplate, Chestertown Coffee Company, Chestertown Ukulele Club, Crow Farm, Doug Ashley Realtors, Evergrain Bakery, Figg’s Ordinary, Hegland Glass, Massoni Art, Modern Stone Age Kitchen, Peaceful World Enterprises, Retriever Bar and Decoy Shop, Stam’s Luncheonette, Tish Fine Art Plus and Welcome Home.
In the past there have been other Empty Bowls dinners locally sponsored by the art students of Kent County High School and Kent School.
These were called off during the pandemic, but watch for announcements of their future plans.
