ST. MICHAELS — Students from the Easton English School at Trinity Cathedral enjoyed a free scenic river cruise aboard the iconic Patriot on June 11, thanks to the generosity of Robin and John Marrah, owners of the iconic replica of a 1930s steam ferry.
The Marrahs provided 60 complimentary Patriot Cruise tickets to the students and their families in support of Easton’s new school, which offers free, once-a-week English language classes at Trinity Cathedral.
“We are so grateful to Robin and John Marrah for making this event a real day to remember for our students,” said Angeline Sturgis, an English language instructor and co-founder of the school.
The Marrahs are also generous supporters of the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, which works closely with Trinity’s new program. Upon learning of the new school, the Marrahs reached out to Sturgis to offer the cruise tickets.
It was a beautiful afternoon and a thrilling day for many people who had never had a chance to enjoy the benefits of living on the Chesapeake Bay, according to Sturgis.
The Patriot, a large ferryboat with a snack bar, outdoor deck and air-conditioned seating inside, cruised along the Miles River and Chesapeake Bay shoreline for more than an hour, offering spectacular views of St. Michaels and nearby waterways.
The Easton English School at Trinity Cathedral opened its doors in October 2022. Rolling admission allows for participants to join any time. The free classes, held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday, are designed to teach English in an open, relevant and fun atmosphere. Small groups allow for individual needs. Text 908-963-3999 for enrollment.
