DENTON — Do you have amazing photos of Caroline County? Enter them in the Caroline Office of Tourism’s Capture Caroline Photo Contest: Holiday Edition. From your favorite activities and cherished places to one-of-a-kind events, show everyone what makes Caroline County special to you during the holiday season. Participants are invited to enter up to five photos in the contest. The winning photographer will receive a $50 gift certificate to the Caroline County business of their choice, and the two runners up will receive a $25 gift certificate to their Caroline County business of choice.

