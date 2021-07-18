For the sixth year, a local rapper is holding a toy drive for homeless children staying at local shelters in Caroline County.
Sgt. Bell the rapper, real name LaFayette W. Bell Sr., said the reason he holdS his Christmas in July celebration is simple, “A child without a toy is a child without a smile.”
This is the fifth year the annual event is sponsored by Shore United Bank. Branches in Denton and Tuckahoe are designated drop off points for unwrapped toy’s until July 31. The toys are slated for distribution the first week of August.
Sgt. Bell the Rapper is from Felton, Delaware, but has family in Caroline and surrounding Maryland counties.
The entertainer is a 1st Gulf War era veteran of the USMCR from 1991-1999, serving in the first Gulf War Era.
