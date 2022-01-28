Equip kids to face difficult news with weekly family time

EASTON — The stream of tough topics for parents to explain can feel unending: the pandemic, natural disasters and hate crimes, in addition to the typical concerns children face. Many children and teens have struggled to process what they see at school, in their neighborhoods and on the news.
The Johnson family confronts this challenge every Thursday evening after dinner. They consistently set aside about an hour to discuss issues that affect their family, whether it’s dealing with the pandemic or personal appearance, to social issues or getting along with siblings. The session helps the family spend unrushed time together.
“It’s nice to pump the brakes, slow down and just be family,” said Shane Johnson, father of two teenagers living in Easton.
Earlier in the pandemic, the Johnsons realized their kids, 15-year-old Zachary and 13-year-old Roxana, missed their friends. So they invited other families to join them to play a virtual game of Pictionary during the Thursday night family session.
“Parents need to be aware of what their children are doing, what they’re going through, how they’re thinking, how they feel,” said mom Lanaya Johnson. “Otherwise, (kids) can get swallowed up. They can be sucked into whatever’s offered out there.”
In an ever-changing and challenging world, experts recommend regular family discussions to help children build resilience.
“Good communication is essential for a child’s survival in this world,” said James Wright, a California-based family counselor and conflict resolution mediator. “Why not have a family discussion once a week and talk about what’s going on in your lives?”
The Johnsons are not alone in holding to a set time to have family discussions. For nearly two decades, families of Jehovah’s Witnesses like theirs around the world have been encouraged to make “family worship” an uninterrupted weekly routine.
“For many of our families, their weekly discussions are among the most important hours of the week,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “It has brought thousands of our families closer together and helped children feel safe and loved.”
In hurricane-pummeled New Orleans, the Andrades address safety concerns with their two sons during their regular family worship night.
“On one of our family nights, we were able to put our emergency go bags together and practice what we would do if we were to get separated during a natural disaster,” said mom Ashley Andrade, who safely evacuated with her family before Hurricane Ida uprooted trees and downed power lines on their street.
Her family strengthened this routine in 2009 when Jehovah’s Witnesses reduced their midweek meetings from two to one, freeing up an evening each week for families to enjoy such time together.
“Meeting in large groups for worship is a Bible command, but the Bible also tells parents to make time to talk with their kids,” said Hendriks. “The change to our weekly meetings helped families to prioritize unhurried Bible discussions tailored to their needs.”
For the Cariagas of Lomita, California, their weekly discussion provided a time to promptly address racism when their three girls saw news reports about hate crimes targeting their Asian community.
“The articles on jw.org about prejudice and the video about anxiety were really helpful,” said mom Lorrie Cariaga, referencing free resources on the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses, where they often turn for practical and scriptural solutions to family concerns.
Along with serious topics, the Cariagas mix in singing, dramatic performances, and hiking in their family worship together.
“Family time is like an open space; it’s relaxed, and it’s always fun,” said Sophie, 14.
Family nights forged something special for Roxana Johnson too. She feels it’s a time when she can express herself more openly with her parents.
“It’s not too easy to talk to them just out of the blue,” Roxana said about opening up to her parents. “But if it’s about what we’re doing in family worship, it’s a little easier to bring it up.”
Lanaya Johnson said their family sessions address current issues and prepare their kids for stressful situations in the future. For instance, the Johnsons stimulate family discussions by using articles for teens like “Answers to 10 Questions Young People Ask” found on jw.org.
“As they grow, their concerns change, their needs change, their thoughts change,” she said. “So we find out what’s in their hearts and what’s on their minds and then we can address it.”
