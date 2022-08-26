EASTON — Talbot County Free Library and Talbot Family Network are back and ready to enrich the lives of book club participants with new literature this fall.
The first meeting will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, via Zoom. The first book that will be discussed is “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous,” by Ocean Vuong. Interested readers are encouraged to register for the first meeting at www.tcfl.org. Since the book club’s inception in January, it has been the mission of TCFL and TFN to explore unique authors with fresh stories and different perspectives.
“From our first season, I enjoyed meeting others who share my love for reading, connecting with new people, and reconnecting with others in a new way,” said Nancy Andrew, Talbot Family Network executive director. “It was great to hear about the different life experiences among those who participated in the monthly discussions. Together, we consider how these ideas and voices relate to our community.”
Community members are welcome to attend any of the sessions, which will be a mix of virtual and in-person and will not be required to register for the whole series. The next list of dates and books include “The Stars Beneath our Feet,” by David Barclay Moore, on Oct. 13 and “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man,” by Emmanuel Acho, on Nov. 17. Both sessions will be held at 6 p.m. in the Easton Library Meeting Room.
Selecting the titles for the book club this time around was a collaborative process that included the Talbot County Free Library, Talbot Family Network and previous book club participants.
“In our end-of-the-season survey, participants expressed an interest in Asian writers, memoir and poetry, and books about people with disabilities, and they also recommended specific titles,” said Allyson C. DeMaagd, Talbot Mentors College Success manager and a facilitator for this book club. “After I did a bit of research and had a few options in mind, I sent out another survey to see what participants preferred. That’s how I landed on our first few books, and I plan to use this same collaborative approach going forward.”
The first session of the book club received a positive reception from the community. Christina Acosta, Talbot County Free Library communications manager, said she hopes to keep the book club going to expand a community that is ready for new stories.
“In the future, I hope to see more EDI Book Clubs in other library systems in Maryland and around the country,” said Acosta. “In the meantime, I am very happy that we started this book club and hope it continues to be the revolving door that Talbot County needed.”
For more information, visit www.tcfl.org or call 410-822-1626.
