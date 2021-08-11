EASTON — Reduce single-use plastic in the environment and give back to the local community, all while running routine weekly errands at the local Giant Food. Eastern Shore Land Conservancy has been selected by the local Giant store leadership as the benefitting nonprofit in the Community Bag & Giving Tag Program for the month of August.
The Giant Food Community Bag & Giving Tag Program is an easy way for shoppers to give back to the local community and the environment as part of their regular shopping routine. With every purchase of a $2.50 reusable Community Bag, a $1 donation is sent to a nonprofit that is local to the Giant Food from which it was purchased.
As part of this ongoing program, every month at every Giant Food location a different local non-profit is selected to benefit from the sale of the reusable Community Bag. Eastern Shore Land Conservancy was selected as the August beneficiary by leaders at the 8223 Elliott Road, Easton store. Eastern Shore Land Conservancy will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 reusable Community Bag purchased at this location in August.
“We applaud Easton’s Giant Food for their efforts to reduce single-use plastic bags through their reusable grocery bag program,” said Rob Etgen, president of Eastern Shore Land Conservancy. “Reusable grocery bags are great for the environment in that they save on fossil fuels and avoid harmful plastics in our wildlife. Eastern Shore Land Conservancy is honored to be chosen as the beneficiary of Giant Food Community Bag Program and we hope you’ll support us by reusable bags at our Easton Giant Food!”
Eastern Shore Land Conservancy is a nonprofit based in Easton. Founded in 1991, ESLC works to improve the quality of life on Maryland’s Eastern Shore through conservation. Learn more about ESLC by visiting eslc.org.
For more information about the Giant Food Community Bag & Giving Tag Program, please visit giantfood.bags4mycause.com/community-bag-resources/.
