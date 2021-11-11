GRASONVILLE — Compass’ Estate Treasures hosted its 25th Fashion Show at Prospect Bay Country Club, raising more than $14,500 for hospice care and grief support services in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties.
More than 160 women and men came out in support of Compass, to experience the fun and fashion offered by Estate Treasures.
A pop-up boutique was arranged with some of their upscale offerings, as well as the themed pieces worn by the models available for purchase after the show. DJ Steve Moody and host Mandy Leager kept the crowd entertained.
This year’s models were community members that live in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Each model is a dedicated Compass volunteer, including patient volunteers, Estate Treasures volunteers and administrative volunteers.
Estate Treasures, an upscale resale shop at 17 Kent Towne Center, is an operating unit of Compass. The shop has been raising money for Compass for over 30 years. It features gently worn or carefully used donated treasures. All proceeds from the store help offset unfunded hospice care, supportive care, and grief support.
Estate Treasures depends on volunteers to manage shop operations, staff retail shifts, and plan events that benefit Compass. Estate Treasures volunteers can expect to build friendships and experience pride in knowing that they are a part of the Compass team.
A typical volunteer includes one four-hour shift every other week. Morning and afternoon shifts are available. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.