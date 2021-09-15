CENTREVILLE — On Oct. 4, 2021, Estate Treasures will host its annual fashion show to benefit Compass.
The event will be held at Prospect Bay Country Club starting at 11 a.m. and includes a seated lunch, a cash bar, upscaled boutique, raffles and silent and live auctions. Proceeds from the event will go toward patient care and grief support services offered by Compass.
This year the models are community members that live in Caroline, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties. Each model is a dedicated Compass volunteer, including patient volunteers, Estate Treasures volunteers and administrative volunteers.
Estate Treasures is also seeking volunteers. Volunteering at this upscale resale shop is an excellent way to make an impact on your community while combining fun and fashion. With just two shifts per month, volunteers help ensure that Compass can continue to provide patient care and grief services to the community. For more information about volunteer opportunities, call Robyn at 443-262-4112 or email raffron@compassregionalhospice.org
Sponsorship opportunities are available. Seating is limited and registration is required. Tickets are $50 per person. For more information, to purchase tickets, or to become a sponsor, call Kenda Leager at 443-262-4106 or email kleager@compassregionalhospice.org.
