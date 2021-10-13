DENTON — Eternal Life Ministries, 807 Market St., Denton, will hold its Fall Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Rain date: Oct. 23.

Vendors are welcome. Fish dinners, chicken dinners and homemade baked goods will be available.

For more information, contact Bro. Mike at 410-714-4793 or F. L. Hines at 410-714-1087.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.