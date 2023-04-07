CENTREVILLE — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Centreville will host a concert entitled “The Evolution of Gospel Music” by the Covenant Choir at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 23. The program will feature Richard and Leroy Potter and the Covenant Choir, a community choral group from Talbot County that includes choir members from the Episcopal, Methodist, Baptist and Catholic churches and several other soloist and musicians.
This insightful program will examine historical accounts of the American Negro spiritual and the various movements that led to Gospel music. The concert will be part historical narrative delivered by Richard Potter and part musical renderings of the various eras in the history of Gospel music.
“It is a moving experience to go from how it all began to present day Gospel music,” Richard Potter said. “It will educate you, and your soul will be moved.”
The concert begins by exploring the roots of the Negro spirituals, including how they were used in the Underground Railroad and the role the Fisk Jubilee Singers played in their popularization. Then, it looks at how musicians such as Thomas Dorsey, considered the father of black Gospel music, helped transform the Negro spiritual into what we consider today to be traditional black Gospel music.
Finally, Richard Potter examines present day Gospel music, where soloists are more prevalent and the vocalists have crossed racial lines.
“The Covenant Choir is a testament to how present-day Gospel music has crossed racial lines,” he said, noting that the choir is a racially diverse group of singers from both black and white churches.
A reception will follow the concert in the church parish house. The public is invited to attend this free program. St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is located at 301 S. Liberty Street in Centreville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.