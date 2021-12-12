Exhibition to showcase Shore figure skaters

EASTON — If you are looking for a new holiday tradition for you and your family, the Talbot Figure Skating Team might have just the thing for you!
All are invited to enjoy the Winter Skating Exhibition from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, organized by the Talbot Figure Skating Team. The show will be held on the ice at the Talbot County Community Center, and admission is free.
The Exhibition will feature solos, duets, and group performances from almost 50 members of the skating team. Skaters range in age from 5 years old to 45 years old and reflect a wide range of skating abilities. For some, this will be their very first time performing in front of an audience, while others are veterans of regional and national skating competitions. The show will include a selection of holiday-themed performances, as well.
The Talbot Figure Skating Team was founded in 2009 and has had more than 300 members in its history working with the team’s professional coaches. Talbot County Community Center is the home rink for the team, but members come from all over the Eastern shore including Caroline, Talbot, Kent, Dorchester, and Queen Anne’s counties: This year’s team includes skaters from 16 schools throughout the Shore, all working together throughout their seven-month season.
“We’re so pleased to be able to present this Exhibition to the community,” said team President Ron Banghart. “Our individual skaters and our teams have been working on these new programs for months, and this is a great opportunity for us to showcase their progress. And we hope it’s an opportunity for those who love skating, or who want to learn more about it, to see what this team is all about.”
Banghart also expressed appreciation for the support from local organizations and businesses that sponsor the team, including the Kent Island American Legion, Talbot Optimist Club and Kent Island Elks Lodge 2576, and that help the team reach its goal to empower its skaters to be champions in their communities, on and off the ice.
While admission to the event is free, the Talbot Figure Skating Team will be collecting donations at the Exhibition in support of the work of Queen Anne’s County Animal Services. All contributions of new pet supplies are welcomed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.