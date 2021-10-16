EASTON — Chesapeake Forum invites you to spend a day at Pickering Creek Audubon Center exploring native trees of Delmarva and their fruit. Mark Scallion will be the guide as participants collect cones, seeds, drupes, achenes, berries, samaras and other curiously named fruit types.
In the morning, participants will walk the trails of Pickering Creek, encountering the most common 15 trees on Delmarva and collecting their unique seeds. In the afternoon, the class will examine the different shapes, styles and textures of the fruits back in the classroom. Participants will also experiment with a dichotomous fruit key to get a feel for this tool. A bring-your-own lunch break will occur midday. This course will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Pickering Creek Audubon Center.
Scallion has been at Pickering Creek Audubon Center for 25 years and has served in a variety of capacities. During his tenure, over 125 acres of agricultural fields have been converted to bird habitat and trail length at the center has doubled. School programming now reaches as far as Salisbury as the center engages students across full grade levels from several counties.
To register for this class or to find the list of fall classes visit the website: chesapeakeforum.org.
