EASTON — Forrest Hansen will use the round table approach to examining and discussing selections from one of Plato’s most well-known dialogues, “Symposium,” sometimes titled “The Drinking Party,” in a three-session Chesapeake Forum class, beginning Sept. 13.
Plato has a character relate a story he heard from someone else about a drinking party held years earlier celebrating a drama victory by one of the participants. A guest proposes that as a way of coping with hangovers they have from the night before, they ease up on the drinking and each speak in praise of the god of love. This they do; but Socrates, speaking last, turns it into a philosophical exploration of the nature of beauty.
Choose between Zoom classes or recorded, three sessions, Mondays, Sept. 13, 20, 27 from 10 to 11:30 a.m., $30.
Hansen earned a BA and MA in English and a PhD in Philosophy. For more than 30 years he taught courses in both areas and Greek Civilization and Classics in Western Thought. He has been a discussion leader for The Great Books and was co-creator and director of a college travel program studying ancient Greek and Byzantine civilizations in Greece and Turkeys.
To register for this class or to find the list of fall classes visit the website at chesapeakeforum.org.
