EASTON — Some things seem so complicated that they are impossible to change, but what if you had a roadmap, a process to make the impossible possible? In Chesapeake Forum’s new class “Change: It Starts with You and Here’s How,” instructors Hans Kuschnerus and Lynn Randle will explore how we, as individuals, can make a difference.
In this two-session course, Kuschnerus and Randle will present a structured problem-solving approach to addressing local community problems that garner substantial interest. This highly interactive dialog format engages all participants in being part of the solution.
Course participants will explore the common elements of problem solving. This will include identifying community concerns (problems), prioritizing these concerns by importance and urgency, and lastly, learning how to outline pragmatic and effective action steps that can lead decision makers down a path of agreement with our suggested solution.
As a group, participants will walk through the exercise using the issue of “lack of passive green spaces in Easton” as an example before moving on to pre-selected issues to consider for Session 2.
In Session 2, participants will listen to presenters discuss change issues they have been the lead on. Using Kuschnerus’ problem-solving approach, participants will look at these real case studies to test and refine the approach for influencing change at a local level.
“Change: It Starts with You and Here’s How” is a two-session course, in-person at the Peachblossom YMCA in Easton, on Zoom or recording, Oct. 19 and 26 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Cost: $25. To register, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.
Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit dedicated to providing continuing education opportunities for residents of the Eastern Shore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.