EASTON — Chesapeake Forum is offering a popular class with Charles Yonkers, that will explore “Place” as an idea, exploding with new interpretations and perspectives, almost daily. The subject is as elastic and full of content as one’s imaginations will permit.
The idea of the course is to both enlarge one’s general appreciation and understanding of places in one’s life and to focus in on those ones of special meaning to each person individually. In the end, the significance of any place is personal; it is in one’s unique mind’s-eye senses and one’s own ways of expressing it.
The course is both an introduction to the broad subject of place in one’s life — geographic, social, phenomenological/subjective, and more — but also a continuing exercise in one’s ever-changing perceptions and appreciations of new and old places. This course is for both veterans and first-timers. It will review fundamentals and expand one’s understandings of place — all through instructor presentations, suggested reading, discussion and students’ personal places. There will be emphasis on shared expression (e.g., writing, photos, projects: all options open). Participant product will be encouraged. Choose between Zoom classes or recorded, three sessions, Wednesdays Nov. 3, 10 and 17, from 10 a.m. to noon, $30.
Yonkers is a former Peace Corps country director, lawyer (Harvard, J.D., Yale, B.A.), and adjunct professor in Georgetown’s Graduate Liberal Studies Program (M.A.L.S.). His thesis was “The Creation of a Sense of Place: History, Culture, and Henderson, KY.” He has taught courses on “A Sense of Place” since 2011. His current place is Pot Pie Farm, Wittman. To register for this class or to find the list of fall classes visit the website: chesapeakeforum.org.
