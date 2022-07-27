FACES presents the textile work of Laura Waggner Boehl

A piece by Laura Waggner Boehl on display at the Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

DENTON — The Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore is showcasing the work of Laura Waggner Boehl through Sept. 3.

