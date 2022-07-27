FACES presents the textile work of Laura Waggner Boehl

DENTON — The Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore is showcasing the work of Laura Waggner Boehl through Sept. 3.
Quilting is Boehl’s passion and fabric her artistic medium. The quilts she makes are what is in her head or what suits her fancy at the time. She is always open to inspiration and new techniques to express herself.
Boehl became a quilter in 1984 when her passion was ignited by her mother- in-law, Marie Boehl. Shortly after starting her first quilt, Boehl attended a lecture on quilting given by Pat Long Gardner, a Baltimore fiber artist and teacher of fiber art at Maryland Institute of Art.
Gardner also taught quilting classes in her home, and Boehl soon joined the other 20 plus women who quilted with Gardner on Mondays and Wednesday during the school year. Boehl quilted with the group for 11 years. She has always considered these women her mentors and the group her quilting master’s degree.
Partially due to her quilting group who all encouraged risk taking and forward thinking, Boehl has always had a modern twist to her work. She especially enjoys piecing her backs which become a canvas for artistic exploration. She uses all the leftovers from the front, plus extras from her stash and pieces it all together in a random, artistic improv fashion.
FACES is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is free.
