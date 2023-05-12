EASTON — More than 200 folks turned out Saturday, April 29, for tours of the remodeled Fairview Church of the Brethren, near Cordova. There was a great deal of interest in the “Brethren way.” Musical entertainment was provided by Fairview’s own band, Fairplay, and other acts. Under a large tent, there was face painting and many activities for children and the whole family. Barbecued chicken and a full dinner and dessert were enjoyed by the public at no charge, and a very large anniversary cake was made by Darlene Hutchison, a long-time member of Fairview. Her daughter, Lisa Marvel, chaired the committee for this major event and received the assistance of many members.

