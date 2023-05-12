Four generations attended Fairview Church’s 130th Anniversary held April 29. Featured here in circle from left are Sharon Miller, Tracy Correa, Sierra Correa, and Reed Poore, 16 months old. Sharon Miller’s father-in-law, Rev. Dwight L. Miller, was Fairview’s long-time minister many years ago.
Bibles and Brethren hymn books were on display. In creating this display, a large bookmark fell out of one of the Bibles which showed a Certificate of Promotion in Fairview Sunday School dated October 2, 1960. It was signed by the minister of 32 years, Dwight L. Miller, and then superintendent of the church, Hans H. Schwarten, a lifetime member of Fairview.
Heidi Hutchison is all smiles as she displays her heart face painting inside of the Fairview Church.
A Brethren woman displays her prayer veil, which women wear during Brethren Love Feast Communion. She stands before a large cross hand-made by a member of the congregation over 50 years ago.
Simple stained glass windows, donated by members, grace the newly remodeled church, donated by members.
Simple stained glass windows, donated by members, grace the newly remodeled church, donated by members.
EASTON — More than 200 folks turned out Saturday, April 29, for tours of the remodeled Fairview Church of the Brethren, near Cordova. There was a great deal of interest in the “Brethren way.” Musical entertainment was provided by Fairview’s own band, Fairplay, and other acts. Under a large tent, there was face painting and many activities for children and the whole family. Barbecued chicken and a full dinner and dessert were enjoyed by the public at no charge, and a very large anniversary cake was made by Darlene Hutchison, a long-time member of Fairview. Her daughter, Lisa Marvel, chaired the committee for this major event and received the assistance of many members.
Tours of the sanctuary included the history of the handmade hinged-wooden benches, which are unique in the country. These vintage benches turn on their hinges to form tables used for the Brethren Love Feast Communion.
A replica of the world famous painting “Christ Knocking at the Door,” originally painted in 1853, has graced Fairview for close to a century. It was a special feature explained during the tour. In this painting, it is unusual that there is no door handle while Christ knocks. The symbolism is that it is up to the person on the inside to open the door to Christ’s love, to open their heart to Christ knocking.
A description of the Brethren Love Feast and sacred memorabilia were included in the tour, as well as information about the church library, which was on display by John Earl Hutchison, age 85 and a senior member of Fairview.
Community residents of all faiths and ages attended the 130th Anniversary.
“It truly is a blessing,” said Pastor Bob Davis, who added that the changes were long the hope many members. “I feel so blessed to be part of it all. For many of the older members, this has been a long-time vision. It has been spiritually uplifting.”
The church was originally named for its “fair view” of the beautiful countryside. Its guiding principle is: peacefully, simply, together.
The Fairview Church of the Brethren is located at 11243 Chapel Road, about seven miles from U.S. Route 50. Worship services are held at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, with church school at 9:45 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
