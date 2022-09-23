Fairview Church of the Brethren

Fairview Church of the Brethren recently underwent a $1.5 million renovation. The church will celebrate the completion of renovations along with its anniversary Oct. 1.

 PHOTO BY LINDA EVANS

CORDOVA — The Fairview Church of the Brethren, a small country church located near Cordova, will celebrate its anniversary of 129 years and its complete renovation and design from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.

