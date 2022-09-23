CORDOVA — The Fairview Church of the Brethren, a small country church located near Cordova, will celebrate its anniversary of 129 years and its complete renovation and design from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The public is invited to this anniversary celebration, located west on Chapel Road seven miles from U.S. Route 50 at 11243 Chapel Road. New members and friends are welcome to join in the festivities and tour of the church, celebrating over a century of fellowship, faith and community outreach. A special invitation is extended to the Cordova Volunteer Fire Department, where Fairview Church members held services during the time their church was being renovated. Light refreshments will be served and activities for kids of all ages will be provided.
The Fairview Church recently underwent a $1.5 million renovation.
“The purpose of this renovation was to add more space, a baptismal pool, a larger kitchen and dining area, classrooms, elevator and more,” said Bruce Marvel, contractor for the renovations and a member of Fairview.
Marvel’s familiarity with the historical significance of the church came in handy because it enabled him to retain the look and feel of “before and after.” Members of the church played a significant role in the project. Money was and still is being raised internally through a “matching funds” campaign, which continues to reduce the debt.
Pastor Bob Davis has been a member of the congregation even before he was called to be its leader.
“To have undertaken this renovation when we did, with the COVID-19 virus at full effect, and at a time when a lot of churches are losing members, was something incredible. It truly is a blessing,” said Davis, who added that the changes were long the hope of many members.
“I feel so blessed to have been part of it all,” he added. “For many of the older members, this had been a long-time vision. It has been spiritually uplifting.”
John Earl Hutchison, 82, is one of the senior congregants. He has attended Fairview Church for close to 75 years.
“I like (the new church), a lot of money was spent on the renovations,” said Hutchison. “I hope we will grow as a church.”
The church was originally named for its “fair view” of the beautiful countryside. Its guiding principle is: peacefully, simply, together.
For further information about Fairview’s 129th anniversary celebration, call 410-364-5113.
