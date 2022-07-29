Pastor Bob Davis, right, the minister at Fairview, reminisces with his Aunt Mary Davis about her wedding, which he attended when he was 10. His father, Donald L. Davis, was the best man at the wedding, which was also attended by his grandparents, Wendell and Evelyn Davis.
These two rings represent Mary Davis’ first lovely wedding ring, below, a white gold solitaire, lovingly worn during her first 25 years of marriage to Ed Davis. He presented her with a second, equally lovely and spectacular set on a cruise to St. Thomas on their 25th wedding anniversary. There are a total of 20 diamonds in this unusual and beautiful setting.
Members of the Fairview congregation delight as they review 55-year-old wedding photos of Mary and Ed Davis. From left, Amy Meredith Hutchison and Hannah Saulsbury with Mary Davis. Amy and her husband Paul Hutchison are deacons of the Fairview Church of the Brethren and Hannah Saulsbury is a lifelong member.
The Fairview congregation was honored to see Mary Davis’ wedding dress of white satin brocade, handmade for her as a wedding gift.
PHOTO BY LINDA EVANS
A sacred Brethren prayer veil, also called prayer covering, is worn by women at Love Fest communion.
PHOTO BY LINDA EVANS
PHOTO BY LINDA EVANS
PHOTO BY LINDA EVANS
PHOTO BY LINDA EVANS
From left, Mary Davis, Pastor Bob Davis, the minister at Fairview, and John Earl Hutchison admire wedding photos.
PHOTO BY LINDA EVANS
Hannah Saulsbury teaches young girls about Brethren history. Shown in foreground is Sofie Cannon at the Fairview Social Hour.
CORDOVA — On a Sunday in June, thoughts turned to the past at the Fairview Church of the Brethren in Cordova. Members were invited to display wedding photos and remembrances, wedding veils and the Brethren prayer veils (also called prayer coverings) that are worn at Love Feast Communion.
Mary Davis of Denton shared her wedding dress of 55 years, a white satin brocade, floor-length gown with chapel-length train. The wedding dress was handmade for her in 1967 as a wedding gift.
A prayer veil for women has long been sacred among Brethren faiths around the world. Members and young girls alike saw the veils and learned more about the Brethren faith.
As extensive library of Brethren history has been compiled by John Earl Hutchison. For more information about the Church of the Brethren, please call 410-364-5513.
The Fairview Church of the Brethren is located at 11243 Chapel Road, seven miles from U.S. Route 50. Worship is at 10:45 a.m. Sundays, and all are welcome.
