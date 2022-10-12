RIDGELY — Adkins Arboretum was loaded with fairies, butterfly wings, flower and autumn wreaths to mark the Fairy Fest that made the wooded campus come alive with merriment. There were even falconers on horseback and pirates swinging play swords on a ship. It was a family-centered paradise that connected kids with nature.
Lots of adults wore elves ears and renaissance festival togs. The ribbons from May poles shimmered in the sun as little fairy children circled round with wands. The parking lot was full beyond capacity.
Ginna Tiernan, executive director of Adkins Arboretum, said, “It is fabulous. Already we probably have 200 of the 400 we expected today. We have everyone dressed in tutus and wings and lots of color. It is a magical day with magical events and absolutely wonderful people that just bring great energy to this day.”
Jenny Houghton is the assistant director of Adkins Arboretum. She got into the memo about costumes.
“I am the monarch fairy. Monarchs rely on native milkweed plants. Their caterpillars eat only native milkweed, and Adkins is all about beautiful native plants. That is why I decided to be the monarch fairy today. That is the goal today, to get people to enjoy the outside. I think we will end up with 450. The falconer was a last minute addition because our unicorns couldn’t make a rain day,” she said.
“It is just enchanting. Our goal with everything we do is to have people having fun outside. They fall in love with being outside and eventually they become stewards. We want people to care about what is around them,” Houghton continued.
One of the highlights was the fairy house building contest.
Chad Angelini, who is a visitor welcome associate, saidparticipants had to build their fairy houses out of natural materials, and the point was to make it look as if a fairy had built it. The kids brought them in and lined them up. There were different awards given, like most magical and honorable mention. Angelini dressed up as Redbeard the pirate. He took many a blow from toy swords.
Down a woodland path there was a pavilion with live music coming out of it. Visitors could hear harmonies wafting through the trees. There was a group of women all dressed in medieval chic with wreaths of flowers in their hair and cross-latticed ribbons for their bodices. They were clearly having fun as they took the stage.
Amy Morgan of Allegra Music Chorus said, “This is our second time singing at Adkins Arboretum and it gives us a chance to sing a different repertoire than we usually program. We do choral arrangements by contemporary female composers. Mostly contemporary a capella. We are a four-part chorus, so you’ll hear us sing four-part harmony up to eight-part harmony. Allegra Academy, which we are a part of, is celebrating five years.”
Two people on horses in an open meadow grabbed the attention of those who passed by. There was a crowd of about 10 enchanted kids taking in the sight of two hawks. The peregrine had a hood on to keep him calm, and the red tailed hawk was flapping its wings on its keeper’s arm.
Melissa Burrel, with the hawk, said she has been a falconer since 2005. “I started with rescue but you don’t necessarily have to. Normally, it is through a hunting license and you have to get a falconry license as well. You study for a test, you build a facility for them. You study with someone for two years. It is a Federal and State thing. Lots of red tape. All for the privilege of having one of these guys trained by you. I have chicken and quail in my falconry bag. The training is all about food. So, I make sure she is hungry enough. She can hunt squirrel or rabbit. She knows me. I wouldn’t be this close if she didn’t know me. She would have ripped face off by now.”
There was another falconer atop a horse.
Jon Shaw said, “I am a master falconer. This is a peregrine falcon, which is the fastest living creature that can dive up to 200 miles an hour. Paso fino horses are warhorses of the conquistadores. I actually hunt from horseback. Duck. In the middle ages they called them ‘duck hawks.’ The ancient art of falconry goes back to 2,000 B.C. It goes back to Asia and the Russian steppes.”
