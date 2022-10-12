RIDGELY — Adkins Arboretum was loaded with fairies, butterfly wings, flower and autumn wreaths to mark the Fairy Fest that made the wooded campus come alive with merriment. There were even falconers on horseback and pirates swinging play swords on a ship. It was a family-centered paradise that connected kids with nature.

