Tom Posatko is a conductor for the train that went back and forth between Hurlock and Federalsburg. From little kids on their first train ride to old timers enjoying the ride, the train brought smiles to people’s faces. He carried a pocket watch in his vest that was accurate down to the minute.
Wes Moore’s mother Joy and running mate Aruna Miller both spoke at the Dorchester Democrats event right next to the festival. Miller, who came to America as a little girl from India, is running with Wes Moore to become the first immigrant to become lieutenant governor.
Patience is the fundamental ingredient needed to cook barbecue. Kenny Hubbard, owner of Simply Smoked BBQ, ran out of brisket in an hour and 45 minutes at Fall Fest.
Brooke Lierman at left wants to be Comptroller of Maryland. Here on the campaign trail in Hurlock she interacts with some constituents.
Folks flocked to get a sea on the train from Hurlock to Federalsburg. The trains were sold out.
North Dorchester Middle School’s marching band performs on Oct. 8, 2022, at Hurlock’s Annual Fall Fest.
Bennett Lyons shows his freshly flattened penny recently run over by the train on Oct. 8, 2022, at Hurlock’s Annual Fall Fest.
North Dorchester High School cheerleaders dance during the parade on Oct. 8, 2022, at Hurlock’s Annual Fall Fest.
Lightning McQueen drives down Main Street during the parade on Oct. 8, 2022, at Hurlock’s Annual Fall Fest.
Grace Baptist Church youth pastor Jason McConnell plays “nine square in the air” with kids Oct. 8 at Hurlock’s Annual Fall Fest.
A young train passenger looks out the window on Oct. 8, 2022, at Hurlock’s Annual Fall Fest.
Seasoned parade participant Calvin Travers shows he can still get down during the parade on Oct. 8, 2022, at Hurlock’s Annual Fall Fest.
Youngsters smile as they enjoy the parade on Oct. 8, 2022, at Hurlock’s Annual Fall Fest.
A young parade participant smiles as her float passes during the parade on Oct. 8, 2022, at Hurlock’s Annual Fall Fest.
Rock and roll band Twisted Fate jams during the Hurlock Fall Fest on Oct. 8, 2022.
HURLOCK — Gay Street and the train station were rocking Saturday, Oct. 8, at the rescheduled Hurlock Fall Festival. There was a high school marching band and a live rock band named Twisted Fate. While they were playing Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way,” hundreds of festival goers sought out great brisket and perhaps some artisans to get a handmade gift. The post tropical storm weather made for a perfect event for families with small children.
“I brought two 20-pound briskets. The brisket, depending on the size, takes about 12 hours, 90 minutes a pound. I sold out in an hour and 45 minutes. There was always two or three people in line every time I turned around. The secret to good barbecue is patience and wood fire. You can’t rush it,” said Kenny Hubbard of Simply Smoked BBQ.
Train rides were popular. The train took around 700 passengers throughout the day on a 30-minute loop. Grandparents scooped their littlest ones up to get up that first step up onto the train. There was an old timey conductor taking tickets, letting people know by pocket watch when the next train was.
Tom Posatko wa the tall, lean conductor for the Hurlock to Federalsburg run.
“I am with the Wilmington Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society, which was asked about 10 years ago by the city of Hurlock to provide what we call ‘car crews’ to assist with the passenger excursions back and forth. We get people on board, get them seated and give them a safety briefing. I outfit as the conductor and punch tickets. The kids seem to like that,” he said.
He continued, “We sell these trains out every year, and we see the same people. They just love riding trains.”
There was some good old fashioned politicking going on right next to the festival. The Dorchester Dems had taken over an empty lot for a rally titled, “All Blue in 2022.” They put up a stage, unfolded some chairs and had a sound system. Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Wes Moore’s mother, Joy Moore, was a speaker as was his running mate Arunna Miller. Aspiring comptroller Brooke Lierman also took to the stage to talk with a small but engaged audience.
Miller said, “This year we have 36 states for gubernatorial elections moving forward. I have good news for you folks, and some really good news. In those 36 states, there are a lot of states that we can flip from red to blue, including Georgia where Stacey Abrams is running. Texas where Beto is running. But the really good news is we are about to flip Maryland from red to blue, because Wes Moore is going to do this. But we need your help, Dorchester County and Hurlock residents. You all are the heart of the Chesapeake. Governor, lieutenant governor, comptroller and attorney general are all open seats for the first time and are going to exchange hands.”
After listening to Miller speak, Moore got up to head to the back of the event. Off stage, she said, “It’s the people in Hurlock. The energy is palpable. I love it. I try to drink water and embrace every stop. As a mother, I am saying Wes is heads over Cox. As a Marylander, I say Wes has more qualifications than Cox will ever have. I am very proud of the campaign they are running. He is a public servant. He is not a politician. All he wants to do is serve Maryland.”
Walking down the block with an assistant in tow was comptroller hopeful Lierman.
“The comptroller is not a bean counter. They need to be able to understand economic challenges and opportunities, bring people together and to overcome those challenges. Also, we need to run an agency that really serves the people of Maryland in absolutely the best way possible. I share the values of Maryland voters. I am the only pro choice candidate for comptroller, and I have worked on the infrastructure challenges of climate change. And I have worked for years to invest in our public schools,” Lierman said.
Shortly after, she took to the stage and gave an energetic speech that had people clapping. As the sun sank low in the sky, the long line of train cars continued to move another set of passengers towards Federalsburg. Vendors started to vacate their spots and the band stopped playing Molly Hatchet. The perfect day for a Fall Festival came to an end.
