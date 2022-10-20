HURLOCK — Gay Street and the train station were rocking Saturday, Oct. 8, at the rescheduled Hurlock Fall Festival. There was a high school marching band and a live rock band named Twisted Fate. While they were playing Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way,” hundreds of festival goers sought out great brisket and perhaps some artisans to get a handmade gift. The post tropical storm weather made for a perfect event for families with small children.

