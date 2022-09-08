Massey Air Museum

The Massey Air Museum and Aerodrome Tour is one session, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13, in-person at the museum, 33541 Maryland Line Road, Massey.

MASSEY — There’s an old saying in aviation: “flying is hypnotic and all pilots are willing victims to the spell.” On a special docent-led tour with the Chesapeake Forum on Sept. 13, participants will hear the story of how four local friends came under the aviation spell to build the Massey Air Museum and Aerodrome in Massey.

