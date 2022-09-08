MASSEY — There’s an old saying in aviation: “flying is hypnotic and all pilots are willing victims to the spell.” On a special docent-led tour with the Chesapeake Forum on Sept. 13, participants will hear the story of how four local friends came under the aviation spell to build the Massey Air Museum and Aerodrome in Massey.
Carved from cornfields in 2001 with a 3,000-ft., grassy runway, the Museum is home to vintage aircraft used during World War I and World War II plus captured or downed enemy aircraft, uniforms and memorabilia. Visitors can tour the aircraft collection and library, see some of the current restoration projects, or just watch airplanes come and go. The small museum also houses news and materials from around the globe as well as information on aircraft of nearly all varieties, both domestic and foreign. Special media coverage from the past is also displayed.
To register for the Massey Air Museum and Aerodrome Tour or other Chesapeake Forum classes, visit chesapeakeforum.org. The tour is one session, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in-person at the museum (33541 Maryland Line Road, Massey). Cost: $30; price includes docent-led tour and a box lunch.
The Chesapeake Forum is a nonprofit dedicated to providing continuing education opportunities to residents of the Eastern Shore. To receive the Chesapeake Forum’s monthly newsletter, email info@chesapeakeforum.org with your name and preferred email.
