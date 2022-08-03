Family Fun Fest set for Friday

DENTON — Bring your family for a fun-filled, free afternoon of games, entertainment, food and backpacks filled with school supplies. To celebrate Child Support Awareness month, Caroline County Department of Social Services will host the 12th annual Family Fun Fest along with more than 30 community partners. Come out and learn about the many programs available within Caroline County.
Just in time for back to school, backpacks filled with school supplies will be handed out to school age children that are present with an adult — while supplies last. Preschool age children enrolled in a preschool or Head Start program can receive a backpack also.
Always a big hit, Dobson’s Dogs will be present along with SnoAngels Shaved Ice. There will be frequent water stops, and no event is complete without popcorn!
Families attending this free event will have the opportunity to participate in games, crafts, fun photos, a moon bounce and more as well as enjoying entertainment by a clown, music by a DJ and more.
The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the corner of Market and Third Street in downtown Denton. Early birds will not be admitted until the kick-off time at 1 p.m.
Availability of transportation services from both the northern and southern areas of the county enable a countywide access to the event. Parking is available.
