Back row, left to right, Kristy Mirando, director of victim services at For All Seasons, and For All Seasons’ victim dvocate Evany Arguello receivE comfort blankets for the Rape Crisis Center from Gabriella and Braden Streaker (front row). Not pictured are parents Christine and Charles Streaker.
EASTON — One Easton family is giving warmth from their hearts by making tied fleece blankets for local charities in the community. Christine and Charles Streaker and their children Gabriella and Braden recently donated 20 of their blankets to For All Seasons Rape Crisis Center as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Christine Streaker said, “We had done this last year for Talbot Interfaith Shelter and I knew about For All Seasons and suggested we consider helping them this spring. The kids agreed and we shopped for fabric, selecting fleece patterns that could comfort boys and girls as well as adults. Our family enjoys helping where we can and we really enjoy making the blankets together.”
Braden Streaker added, “It’s important to help people because many people have needs. It’s special knowing that I am giving my time to help someone. The blankets give them comfort and give them something that is their own.”
For All Seasons Rape Crisis Center offers certified sexual assault victim advocates, counseling and support groups, free and confidential services in English and Spanish, support in the hospital, police department, and court, and referrals to social and legal services.
Kristy Mirando, director of Victim Services at For All Seasons, said, “We are so grateful to this family for donating these blankets. We are very aware of providing comfort to our survivors throughout their time with us. Although they have endured trauma, the blankets will remind them of the care and compassion our agency can provide them on their journey to recovery.”
The For All Seasons English Hotline is 1-800-310-RAPE (7273) and Spanish Hotline is 410-829-6143.
For All Seasons provides mental health and victim services to children, adults and families across Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For more information, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit forallseasonsinc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.