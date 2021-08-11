EASTON — Local farm owner Della Andrew recently designated Talbot County 4-H Youth Development as a recipient of a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation from Bayer Fund. The 4-H Program will use the funds to support youth educational programs in the areas of science, healthy living, and civic engagement. Andrew is a long-time 4-H volunteer leader of the Busy Beavers 4-H Club. She can attest to the many benefits of youth participation in 4-H.
Talbot 4-H programs are coordinated by Tom Hutson and Bonnie Turley of the University of Maryland Extension Office in Easton. Area Extension Director Robert Baldwin said, “We are extremely grateful for the donation. All funding for 4-H educational activities comes from donations and grants.”
Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $59 million to nonprofits, aspiring agriculture students, and public schools across rural America. Dedicated to making a difference in rural farming communities, the Grow Communities program asks farmers across the country to nominate organizations that strive to strengthen their local communities. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs, and other organizations that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone, including those in rural regions, and farmers play a critical role in helping communities overcome challenges like the ones we’re currently facing,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify eligible organizations that are able to provide their residents with solutions that leave a lasting impact.” To learn more about how America’s Farmers programs are making an impact, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com.
Talbot County 4-H is the University of Maryland’s youth development program. It is open to all youth five through eighteen years old. For information about getting your children involved in 4-H, email Tom Hutson at thutson@umd.edu or Bonnie Turley at bturley@umd.edu or call 410-822-1244.
