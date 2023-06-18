EASTON — For All Seasons’ Center for Learning recently sponsored outreach at Easton Elementary School in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month. Staff provided teachers at the school with engaging classroom activities, developed for grades one through five, focused on “Being Kind to Your Mind” — helping students learn how to care for their mental health, as well as how to make smart choices online and reduce online stress.

  

