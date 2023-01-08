EASTON — Over his lifetime, William Faulkner wrote more than 19 novels and 125 short stories, not to mention 20 screenplays, a play and six collections of poetry. In Chesapeake Forum’s new class “William Faulkner’s Fiction: Selected Short Stories,” instructor Beverly Williams will concentrate on a handful of Faulkner’s short stories that will serve as way of understanding his major themes including:
• A Rose for Emily
• Was*
• The Fire and the Hearth*
• Pantaloon in Black*
• Barn Burning*
• That Evening Sun*
(*from the novel, “Go Down Moses”)
As Williams explains, Faulkner used his short fiction to work out many of the central ideas and characters found in his novels. Expect a lively discussion on how Faulkner handled the universal truths in each of the selected short stories.
This is the second time that Williams has taught the work of Faulkner at Chesapeake Forum. Previous students describe him as a well-informed subject matter experts and say classroom discussions are so animated “there’s never enough time to discuss all of the short stories.”
Bev Williams has a broad background teaching English Literature. Aside from having taught many times for Chesapeake Forum, Williams is an English teacher at the Landon School in Bethesda and the National Cathedral School in Washington, DC. He has guest lectured at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia, and tutored composition, grammar, literature and vocabulary.
“William Faulkner’s Fiction: Selected Short Stories” is a three-session course, Tuesdays Jan. 17, 24 and 31, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Cost: $35. To register for this, or any other Chesapeake Forum course, visit https://chesapeakeforum.org.
