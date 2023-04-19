Current “Federalsburg Bookies” with recently retired Federalsburg Branch Manager Jeanne Trice, far right, back row. From left, standing, are Sandy Phelan, Marilyn Trice, Tammy Coulbourne, Rene Hynson, Carrie Kasik, Carol Griffith, Cathy Prouse and Jeanne Trice; seated, Alicemarie Coulbourne, Miriam Dyer, Peggy Culhane, Linda Allen-Bell and Lynn Breeding
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Members of the original “Federalsburg Bookies” club circa 2002.
FEDERALSBURG — Through the years of staff changes, society changes and the pandemic, the Caroline County Public Library is happy to celebrate 20 years for its Federalsburg book club, fondly called the Bookies.
Caroline County Public Library Executive Director Debby Bennett remembers when the book club was created and originally run by then Federalsburg Branch Manager Rose Donoway. Bennett said this program became popular very quickly; it was a “program waiting to happen.”
The group has read over 250 books and still has a seemingly endless drive for reading books of all different genres.
Many people have come and gone but the group still has a couple original members. Peggy Culhane and Miriam Dyer recall their enjoyment in the program since the first book discussion at the Federalsburg branch on March 12, 2002, with 13 members present.
On March 21, 2023, the group met and celebrated with a potluck. The Caroline County Public Library provided a custom cake, and Bennett made an appearance to congratulate the group.
