Federalsburg Mayor and Council hold the town’s sturgeon which was signed by Bicentennial Sneak Peek Partygoers in October 2022. The town is sponsoring one of 13 sturgeon that will adorn the Marshyhope in 2023. From left: Rob Willoughby, Scott Phillips, Kim Abner, Debi Sewell and Ed Windsor.
This poster lays out the year long bicentennial celebrations taking place in Federalsburg.
FEDERALSBURG — The banks of the Marshyhope Creek will soon be adorned with a festive array of Atlantic sturgeon in celebration of Federalsburg’s bicentennial. An art installation and four different events are planned to celebrate the town’s history from 1823 to 2023.
Town leadership invited local businesses and organizations to sponsor and artistically interpret the over six-foot long fiberglass sturgeon as part of a public art installation to commemorate the town’s 200th anniversary. As an opportunity to beautify and build pride in the community, each sponsor was encouraged to interpret the sturgeon in a way unique to their business or group.
Mayor Kim Abner remarked, “The Atlantic sturgeon has been swimming in the Marshyhope Creek for well over 200 years, and we felt it fitting to recognize their endurance, just like the Town of Federalsburg.”
The fiberglass fish were obtained locally through Hill’s Taxidermy, located in Federalsburg. Each sponsoring entity received their blank sturgeon at the start of the year and will have until the beginning of March to complete their one-of-a-kind creation. The sturgeon will be mounted and displayed along the Marshyhope Creek throughout the 2023 bicentennial year, after which time the sponsors may take ownership of their work or they may donate their sturgeon to the town to remain part of a permanent public art display.
Before finding their home along the Marshyhope, the sturgeon will be showcased at the town’s Bicentennial Kick Off Event, to be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at the Federalsburg Historical Society Museum, 100 Covey Alley. The free event includes admission to the Museum, as well as an interactive scavenger hunt, music and hot dogs.
The Bicentennial Kick Off Event is the first of four cornerstone events the Town of Federalsburg has slated for 2023 to mark its 200 years. On May 20, there will be a Bicentennial Festival with a parade, vendors, food trucks, a flotilla and rides from 2 to 9 p.m. in downtown Federalsburg. On Sept. 23, there will be a Bicentennial Gala at 6 p.m. at the Northwest Fork Dock. There will be dinner, music and dancing. On Dec. 1, Federalsburg presents an old fashioned Christmas at Bicentennial Park from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be a Christmas market, music, a tree lighting and food.
Keep up with all the bicentennial news and festivities by following the town’s bicentennial Facebook page, Federalsburg 200 Years, or on the website https://www.200yearsinthemaking.net/.
