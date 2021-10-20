FEDERALSBURG — Heritage Days were up and running at the Federalsburg Historical Society on Saturday, Oct. 16. There were historical cars, fresh displays, extra docents and the class of 1961 was there to celebrate its 60-year anniversary.
Robert Riggin, Historical Society president, said, “For Heritage Days we have more displays open, and we bring antique cars. We rotate out old displays and bring in new ones. Today we have a gathering of the Federalsburg High School class of ’61. They were the last class to graduate from the old Federalsburg High School before it became Colonel Richardson.
“To preserve historical artifacts that people have donated to us, we have a room back there that is still full of things. That is why we have to rotate things. We don’t have enough room to put everything out. John Phillips is our conservator. He decides what goes out on display.”
Donna Glime, one of the founders of the Historical Society, said, “My husband and I are antique car people, so I love to see the vehicles. We have a Model T Ford, the truck is a 1927 Chevrolet called a Federal. And I love the doctor’s office.
“That building was taken down — it was an actual doctor’s office on South Main Street. They were going to demolish it. My husband and a few other men got wind of this. They numbered it and took it down like they were going to put it back together. Over the years we built part of it back. We put what we consider the office back together. The house was actually built in the 1800s.”
Glime is director of the Exeter House, which is another part of the museum and is a 19th century home.
Riggin was quick to acknowledge the help he got to create this Heritage event. Dickie Wheatley and Joe and Donna Glime, Tom Daffin and John Phillips and his wife Debbie Riggin were all mentioned.
They got the building that houses the museum almost 20 years ago. It was a ramshackle Ford Dealership and garage. It had dirt holes where oil was dripped. The town leased it to the Historical Society for $1 for 99 years.
“Everything you see here, our Historical Society has done by fundraising and our own efforts,” said Riggin.
There was a chance to talk to two members of the class of 1961, who had come to celebrate.
James Todd was chatting up Sandy Suey, who now goes by Sandra Jones. She lives in Jacksonville, Florida now. And he lives in Harrington.
“In 1961, nobody ever bothered anybody. You didn’t have to worry about locking stuff up, and everybody trusted everyone,” said Todd.
The Museum has a robust research area. On display were rows of yearbooks, they were only missing two years going back half a century.
“In the 1960 Census, there were 1,200 people in town. Now there are around 2,100,” said Jones.
“So much of my young life was good. Most of my connections are gone, but I will come for a reunion. I love small museums and it is very special to be honored this way,” said Jones.
“I think we got an excellent basic education,” she said.
Todd said, “They all did something with their lives. Every one of us has succeeded. We have policemen, career military, businessmen, business owners, preachers.”
“I have run an insurance agency for 21 years,” Jones said.
The Federalsburg Historical Society and Museum has a motto that says, “Preserving the past for those of the future.”
During the Heritage Days celebration, Riggin was handed a sheaf of perfectly preserved tomato can labels in bright green and red. He was pleased to have another item to rotate into their museum’s ongoing preservation of a town’s memory.
