FEDERALSBURG — The Federalsburg Lions Club will hold a sandwich sale fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. until sold out on Friday, Oct. 22, at the Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Company.

Menu includes choice of sandwich — pit beef, pit turkey or pulled pork, pickles, chips, a brownie and soft drink for $9 each.

Contact Wayne Cole at 443-786-3943, David Morean at 410-924-0983 or Lisa Schmitt at 410-310-4114 to order. Orders may also be faxed to 410-943-8379.

