FEDERALSBURG — The Federalsburg Lions Club is holding a sandwich sale at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 25, at the Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Company.
The lunch fundraiser with pit beef, pit turkey and pulled pork will go until all food is sold out. Pre-orders are available.
The meals cost $9 each, and includes a sandwich, pickles, chips, a brownie and a soft drink.
To place orders, call Wayne Cole at 443-786-3943, David Morean at 410-924-0983 or Lisa Schmitt at 410-310-4114. Orders can also be faxed to 410-943-8379.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.