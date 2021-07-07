Federalsburg VFW celebrates 75 years

FEDERALSBURG — Members and friends of the Federalsburg Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) celebrated the organization’s 75th anniversary on Saturday afternoon, July 3, in Federalsburg.
The celebration including food and drinks, live music, vendors and kids’ activities (among others a 100 foot slide and slide with a foam machine), and the happy spirit of the event was unaffected by an intense downpour midway through.
VFW Post 5246 Commander Joe Pinder said the anniversary was, “a big deal.” Pinder, who officially took the top billet at the post on July 1, said many things locally had come and gone over the course of 75 years. “It’s stood the test of time,” he said.
Pinder said the event turnout reflected the VFW’s role in the community: “It shows the community supports us and we support them.
Maryland State Senior Vice Commander Brian Lankford, the second highest ranking VFW member in the state, said the accomplishment of his home post was “outstanding.”
“Seventy five years is a long time supporting veterans in the community,” Lankford said. He said the post puts $50,000 back in the community every year: “It means kids getting to play little league.”
Lankford, who was prior commander of the Federalsburg post, said that veteran participation in service organizations is crucial. “The numbers matter, veterans benefits depend on organizations like us,” he said. Veterans organizations like the VFW provide an essential role in advocating for the rights and needs of veterans. “It’s for our kids,” he said, as he held his toddler granddaughter.
Rev. Ron James, the commander of the post after Lankford and before Pinder, said, “It was a great a celebration, it was a great family event.”
James said planning is underway for next year’s event, scheduled for July 2.
Caroline County States Attorney Joe Riley said the high turnout was a welcomed return to some sense of normalcy. He said he was glad to see, “People having a great time with their families.”
“I’m looking forward to a great and wonderful time this summer in Caroline County and on the Eastern Shore,” said Riley.
The post is located on 35 acres on the south side of Federalsburg on the bluff on the west side of the Marshy Hope River, and on the border between Caroline and Dorchester Counties. The post was founded in 1946, the year after World War II ended, as veterans from the largest military mobilization returned home from the global conflict.
The post has a large hall and a bar with slot machines, and other amenities, including a game room.
As James was officiating a game where rolls of an oversized die advanced contestants, eventually determining a race winner, a pavilion full of people was laughing and smiling.
One bystander was heard to say, “Only in America.”
