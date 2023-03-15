EASTON — District 1 of the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland Inc. presented its prestigious 2023 Marguerite Willey Bowl Award to Talbot County Garden Club on March 1. The presentation took place at the District’s annual meeting at Prospect Bay Country Club in Grasonville. TCGC’s incoming President Maribeth Lane accepted the award on behalf of President Carolyn Rugg. Federated District Director Jeanne Bernard made the presentation, together with State President Anna O’Kelly.

